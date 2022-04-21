CLC plans events to celebrate Earth Week

GRAYSLAKE – Celebrating the planet needs more than just one day at College of Lake County, so there are plenty of virtual and in-person events planned during Earth Week on April 18-23.

In-person events include speakers who work in psychology and talk about environmental peace building, a performative dance, a family friendly event with reptiles, and a run, walk and bike around the living lab trail. There also will be an opportunity to do volunteer hands-on eco-restoration at Rollins Savana.

“We’re really expanding this year,” sustainability manager David Husemoller said in a news release. “The way we’re covering topics will help to get more people engaged.”

The final event on Saturday is being put on by students from four local high schools. The students are bringing in speakers to talk about climate change and solutions related to transportation, building construction and renewable energy.

CLC is recognized as a local and national leader in sustainability. By being more sustainable, CLC can inspire students, the Lake County community and other colleges to improve their impact on the environment and create opportunities in the workforce.

For a list of events and to register for the Zoom sessions, visit clcillinois.edu/events/earth-week.