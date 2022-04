WAUKEGAN – The Dionne Warwick show with special guest Ruben Studdard that was scheduled at The Genesee Theatre for 7 p.m. Sunday, April 24, has been canceled.

Warwick has an urgent medical issue and is unable to perform.

Refunds are available at the point of purchase. Ticketmaster purchases will be automatically refunded. Additional assistance is available at Tickets@GeneseeTheatre.com at 847-263-6300.