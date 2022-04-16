GiveNKind to host open house in Mundelein

MUNDELEIN -- GiveNKind, a local nonprofit that helps companies donate misruns, trial runs, canceled orders and surplus goods in a socially and environmentally responsible way by connecting the goods to nonprofits who can use them, is hosting an open house.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 21 at their GiveNKind Center in Mundelein.

Business and community leaders, friends, and community members who want to learn more about GiveNKind’s operations are invited to attend to learn more about this local resource.

Attendees are encouraged to register for the event.

In 2021, GiveNKind connected nonprofit organizations with $7.44 million worth of quality goods through the GiveNKind Center and direct placements of donated goods.

“We expanded during the pandemic to meet the growing needs in the community, thanks to partnerships with many businesses who chose to donate excess goods instead of sending them to local landfills,” said Emily Petway, founder and executive director of GiveNKind. “Our partnerships with hundreds of nonprofit organizations and businesses makes it possible to provide quality goods to programs that are already working in the community on issues of housing and food insecurity, addiction and recovery, education and arts programs, animal rescue and more. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

GiveNKind operates a 3,000-square-foot facility at 1700 S Butterfield Road in Mundelein to intake essential goods like new clothing, household goods, cleaning supplies, health and beauty supplies, and general goods.

“What makes us unique is that we accept all types of goods and in quantities that may overwhelm one nonprofit,” said Anne Bailey, GiveNKind program manager. “While one organization may not have a use for 1,000 cafeteria trays, many organizations have a need for 100 trays. We’ve designed our programs to efficiently redistribute resources; nonprofits can shop online for items they need, in the quantity they need, and leave the rest for another organization.”

The GiveNKind Center is located at 1700 S. Butterfield Road in Mundelein. Nonprofits, donors and volunteers may register for the open house or learn more at www.givenkind.org.