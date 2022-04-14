Young cat just begging for attention, family of his own

GRAYSLAKE – Avocado says, “Hey, you there, can we meet? Can I get some petting? Oh, why don’t you grab a dangling toy?

“I know I am pretty demanding, but without bragging, this is all to your benefit. I love to play, but I’m always willing to set some time for loving. I am also the cat room talker. Anything to get attention.

“I’ve got no teeth – they all had to come out, but this means that I’m feeling so much better – and I’m still able to eat the wet food faster than most cats and the treats, too.

“I’m also known as the smiling cat. Look at my face. I mean, how can you resist me? An out of the ordinary personality with matching looks. What are you waiting for?”

Avocado is about 3 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.