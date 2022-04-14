Willow Creek Community Church to host Easter events at 7 campuses

SOUTH BARRINGTON – Willow Creek Community Church will host Easter services and activities at its seven Chicago-area church campuses through April 17.

Service times and activities vary by campus and will include traditional Easter egg hunts and two not-so-traditional events with a spectacular helicopter egg drop at the church’s Huntley location and a huge children’s party called the Easter Jam in South Barrington.

The helicopter egg drop, geared toward elementary-aged kids and their families, returns to Huntley after last year’s debut.

“The egg drop is a fun way to include families and children in our Easter weekend activities at Willow Creek, and we look forward to seeing more great expressions of awe as the helicopter circles,” said Shannon Swift, Huntley associate campus pastor.

Featured events:

• Willow Creek South Lake (Buffalo Grove) – Easter services with a children’s Easter egg hunt between services. The free Easter egg hunt will be hosted by Willow Kids ministry. Easter services will be at 9 and 11 a.m. April 17 with the egg hunt taking place at 10.30 a.m. There will be two egg hunts for different ages. Registration is requested. More information on the hunts and Easter services is at willowsouthlake.org/easter.

• Willow Creek South Barrington – The campus will offer Easter services at 9 and 11:15 a.m. April 17 in the main auditorium. Registration is not required. More information is at willowsb.org/easter.

• Willow Creek Huntley – Helicopter egg drop for kids. Easter services will be at 5 and 7 p.m. April 16 with the helicopter egg drop taking place in between services. Easter services also are at 9 and 11 a.m. April 17. More information is at willowhuntley.org/easter. The helicopter egg drop is free. Registration is not required.

• Willow Creek Crystal Lake - Easter services will be at 9 and 11 a.m. April 17. More information is at willowcrystallake.org/easter.

• Willow Creek Wheaton – Easter services will be April 17 and include an outdoor sunrise service at 6:15 a.m. and indoor services at the church at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. More information is at willowwheaton.org/easter.

Easter services also will take place at Willow Creek campuses in Chicago and North Shore (Glenview). Spanish speakers are invited to join the Willow Español congregation gathering at the Lakeside Auditorium on the South Barrington Campus. Details and service times are at www.willowcreek.org/easter.

Willow Creek Community Church is a nondenominational Christian church with seven campuses in the Chicago area.