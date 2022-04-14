Letter: Move Chicago Fire to Arlington Heights

To the Editor:

The city of Chicago desperately wants the Bears to reconsider moving to Arlington Heights. The Chicago Fire soccer team desperately needs a stadium somewhere away from Bridgeview.

Why not move the Chicago Fire to Arlington Heights?

The youth soccer movement is strong in the north and northwest suburbs and soccer fans would enjoy the amenities of Arlington Heights far more than many other locations.

The Bears would require far more parking lots and traffic problems than the Fire and the Fire venue could be used by the Chicago Red Stars as well.

Arlington Heights doesn’t have the traffic logistics to support Sunday Bears games and a Bears move away from Chicago takes away from the team’s nostalgia.

Simply put, the Bears belong along the lakefront as much as the Cubs and there is the question of the future of the land occupied by Soldier Field. Taking down the stadium and reassessing the land is not a practical option given the space and costs of doing so.

Whether the Bears need a new home or not is up to debate and the bottom line should be clear – Arlington Heights might be prepared to host a MLS soccer team, but definitely not a NFL team.

Willis Lambertson

Barrington