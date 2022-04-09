Warren Township H.S. to hold information session

GURNEE -- Warren Township High School is working to provide the school community with information related to the June 28 referendum question.

Some of these efforts will include in-person and remote information sessions for the community. WTHS will host a community informational meeting April 13 focused on the tax rate increase referendum on the June 28 election ballot.

The meeting will be held at the Wildwood Park District, 33325 N. Sears Boulevard, Wildwood

The presentation in Spanish will start at 6 p.m. The presentation in English will start at 7 p.m.

For information and updates about the tax rate increase referendum, visit the district website at www.d121.org/referendum