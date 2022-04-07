Improv Playhouse to perform ‘Last Supper Chronicles’

LIBERTYVILLE – After being on a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Improv Playhouse will produce “Last Supper Chronicles.”

The inspirational story dramatizes the last hour of the Last Supper and will be directed by David Brian Stuart, the theater’s founder. The assistant director is George Elliot.

This will be the 12th year that Improv Playhouse has produced this respectful, contemporary rendition of one of the pinnacle events in the life and ministry of Jesus Christ. “Last Supper Chronicles” takes place during a Seder meal, which biblical scholars agree was the last earthly Passover led by Jesus.

The cast is composed of actors from previous productions (in different roles) and some who are new to the Improv Playhouse. The cast of 13 is Tyler Ankey, Crystal Lake, (the Teacher); Max Tourt Wadsworth (Philip); Rahman Wilson, Highland Park (Thomas); Bob Dawson, Gurnee (Matthew); Merlin Hahn, Mundelein (James Minor); George Elliot (SAG-AFTRA), Hainesville (Jude); Rhys Reed, Des Plaines (James Major); Stephen Pickering, Fox River Grove (Andrew); Redelle Lawrence, McHenry (Simon the Zealot); Dave Retseck , Libertyville (Peter); Dan Plumhoff, Gurnee (John); Steven Plumhoff, Gurnee (Bartholomew); Romeo Soprepena, Waukegan (Judas).

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 14; 7 p.m. Fridays, April 8 and 16; 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, April 9 and 16; and 2:30 p.m. April 10. There will be no performance on Easter.

The theater is at 735 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Libertyville.

The cost is $15 for adults and $7.50 for students in advance. At the door the cost is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Group rates are available.

For information, call 847-968-4529 or visit improvplayhouse.com for online ticket sales.