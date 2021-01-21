Sheriff’s deputies save life in Fremont Township

FREMONT TOWNSHIP – Two Lake County sheriff’s deputies are credited with saving a man’s life after the man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning his gun, authorities said.

About 2:45 p.m. Jan. 16, Lake County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 28400 block of North Fremont Center Road, Fremont Township, for a report of a person shot, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was bleeding profusely and losing consciousness.

Deputy Ryan Nirva and Deputy Ryan Eagar began lifesaving measures and applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg, successfully stopping the bleeding.

Preliminary investigation shows the man was cleaning his firearm, which was loaded, and accidentally shot himself in the leg. The man was taken via ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was rushed to emergency surgery. It was determined the discharged round struck the man’s femur bone and likely ruptured his femoral artery. The man is in serious, but stable condition.

“Deputies Eagar and Nirva immediately jumped into gear and undoubtedly saved this man’s life by applying a tourniquet to stop his bleeding,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. “Not too many professions exist where ‘another day on the job’ involves saving a person’s life, but my staff understand this is always their No. 1 priority.”