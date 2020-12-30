Mobile COVID-19 testing site coming to Antioch, Mundelein, Lake County Health Department says

Mobile COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Mundelein, Antioch and Round Lake over the coming weeks, the Lake County Health Department said in a news release.

The sites, which will be managed by the Illinois Department of Public Health, will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first date will be Monday at Mundelein High School, 1350 W. Hawley St., followed by Jan. 8 at Williams Park, 400 Williams St. in Antioch and Jan. 9 at Round Lake High School, 800 High School Drive.

Testing is free and open to regardless of symptoms, according to the release. A phone number and name are required in order to receive testing results. Photo identification and proof of insurance are helpful, but not required.

The Lake County Health Department warns that wait times can be long because of high demand for testing and sites may close early because of inclement weather or if daily testing supplies are exhausted.

Those using drive-thru testing must be seated at a functioning window, according to the release. Sites also will accommodate walk-up testing for those who do not have a vehicle.