Man charged after bringing loaded AR15 to Antioch party

ANTIOCH -- A 23-year-old Beach Park man faces weapons charges in connection with bringing a loaded weapon to a party Oct. 28, authorities said.

Police say the man brought a weapon loaded with green tip .223 rounds, known as “penetrator rounds” with enhanced ability to pierce through hard targets, to a party in Antioch, according to a village news release. The AR-15 was located on the floorboard of his vehicle with the safety disengaged.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Oct. 28, the Village of Antioch Police Department responded to a loud noise complaint about a large party in the 200 block of Ida Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were met by a crowd exceeding 300 people. With the help of neighboring police agencies, the Antioch Police Department was able to clear the area after more than four hours, according to the release.

Tabiest Hearton, of Beach Park, has been charge with three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 2 felony; and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony.

In addition to the arrest, numerous citations were also issued to the homeowner and occupants of the house. Citations include social hosting, disorderly conduct, and several other property code violations.

Hearton could face up to 12 years in prison if he is found guilty on all charges. He was in First Appearance Court on Oct. 29 was ordered held, according to the release.

Antioch Police Chief Geoffery Guttschow said more charges could be forthcoming.

“Any property owner in our community that allows these types of lawless and dangerous events to take place will be subject to the full resources of our department and legal team,” Guttschow said in the release. “We support our residents having fun and want to encourage holding events in a safe and controlled manner and within lawful boundaries. The acts at this party infringed on neighbors’ rights to feel safe and secure in their homes, which we as a community cannot accept.”

The Antioch Police Department is grateful for the assistance of nine other responding agencies, including the Illinois State Police, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Lindenhurst Police Department, North Chicago Police Department, Waukegan Police Department, Mundelein Police Department, Gurnee Police Department, Grayslake Police Department, and the Lake Villa Police Department.

Anyone with any additional information related to this crime, including security camera video, or anyone who may have been the victim of an unreported crime, should call the Antioch Police dispatch center at 847-270-9111 or email crime@antioch.il.gov.