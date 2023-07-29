Man charged after setting fire to former employer’s property

ANTIOCH -- A Fox Lake man faces charges after police say he set fire to property at his former employer’s business in unincorporated Antioch.

About 11:50 p.m. July 25, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an automotive business in the 25500 block of Route 173, unincorporated Antioch, for a report of a fire, according to a news release.

A 911 caller reported driving by the business and seeing flames outside in the parking lot area. The caller reported that it appeared a person was intentionally starting fires on the property.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found Jonathan V. Tracy, 31, of the 0-100 block of Maude Avenue, Fox Lake, who had just set fire to a motorcycle parked outside the business. The motorcycle was engulfed in flames upon the arrival of deputies, according to the release.

Tracy appeared irate and was shouting that he wanted to speak to his former boss, police said. Sheriff’s deputies determined that Tracy had been an employee at the business and was fired earlier in the day.

Police said Tracy began setting fire using gasoline and oil to items in the parking lot, in an attempt to lure his former boss to the scene, because he wanted further explanation as to why he was fired.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tracy and Antioch Fire Protection District extinguished the flames.

Tracy has been charged with arson, a Class 2 felony, in connection with the situation.

Tracy was being held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.