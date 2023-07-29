Man charged after driving vehicle into squad car

WAUKEGAN -- A Gurnee area man faces charges after police say he was drunk and crashed his vehicle into a Lake County Sheriff’s squad car that was taking an arrestee to jail.

About 2:10 a.m. July 29, a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy was taking an arrestee to the Lake County Jail in connection with domestic battery, according to a news release.

The deputy, who was in a marked car, was traveling south on Sheridan Road north of Washington Street, Waukegan. The driver of a Dodge Charger, Anas M. Karmash, 20, of the 33900 block of North Summerfields Drive, unincorporated Gurnee, was traveling south in the inside lane directly next to the squad car.

Police say Karmash made an abrupt right turn into a parking lot, striking the driver’s side of the squad car. Karmash quickly exited his vehicle and tried to blend in with a group of people in a parking lot, police said.

Karmash was approached by the sheriff’s deputy, who observed indications of alcohol impairment, according to the release. It was determined that Karmash was driving under the influence of alcohol, and he was arrested.

The arrestee who being transported to the jail suffered a back injury in the crash and was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released back into custody a short time later.

Karmash was taken to the Lake County Jail and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, underage drinking, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane use. Additional or enhanced charges are possible, police said.

Karmash was processed and released on a $3,000 recognizance bond pending a return court date of Sept. 13.