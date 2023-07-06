Sheriff: Scammers targeting Lake County residents

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and 19th Judicial Circuit have become aware of a new scam targeting Lake County residents.

The scam involves con artists calling Lake County residents and introducing themselves as a member of the government (either 19th Judicial Circuit or Lake County Sheriff’s Office).

The scammer informs the victim a Lake County judge has issued an arrest warrant for missing jury duty. The caller is instructed to transfer money, usually in the form of a gift card or “voucher” in order to avoid arrest.

Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor 19th Judicial Circuit call residents and request money. Lake County government officials will not ask for or accept payment in the form of gift cards or “Green Dot” cards.

Most of the times the scammers are operating out of other states or countries. The best course of action is to hang up and if using a cellphone, block the caller’s telephone number from being able to contact you again. You also may file a report with your local law enforcement agency.

If you are ever unsure of a government official contacting you by phone, you may always hang up and call back using the known telephone number for the government office that contacted you.

Remember, if you did not initiate the telephone conversation:

• Do not provide any personal information.

• Do not tell when you leave your residence.

• Document the number calling along with any information about the call.

• Report the incident to your local law enforcement agency as soon as possible.