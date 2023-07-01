Antioch Police look into shots fired near Trevor Creek subdivions

ANTIOCH -- The Village of Antioch Police Department is asking anyone who may have information related to shots being fired overnight near the Trevor Creek subdivision to contact the police department.

Investigators are working to identify those responsible for the gunshots and to determine a motive for why the rounds were fired.

About 11:50 p.m. June 27, Antioch Police received a report of shots fired near the Trevor Creek subdivision, near Trevor Road and Kennedy Drive, according to a news release.

Officers spent the early morning hours canvassing the area, where a total of 16 spent .223 shell casings were discovered. This type of ammunition is commonly associated with an AR-15 rifle.

A further investigation found no reports of any gunshot victims at area hospitals or any other damage that could have happened as a result of a shooting.

The department has already received from area residents who assisted officers in identifying the location of the shooting.

“I want to reassure our residents that we believe this to be an isolated incident,” Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said in the release. “We are asking anyone who may have heard the gunshots or who might have additional information related to the incident to contact the Antioch Police Department.”

Anyone who may have heard or seen any suspicious activity around the Trevor Creek subdivision or nearby in Kenosha County along Rock Lake Road, including security camera video, should call the Antioch Police dispatch center at 847-270-9111 or email crime@antioch.il.gov.