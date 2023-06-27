Two horses killed near Grayslake when driver hits them, then flees

GRAYSLAKE -- A Park City man has been charged after police say he struck two horses and fled the scene in his totaled vehicle.

About 1:30 a.m. June 27, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 18400 block of West Casey Road near Grayslake, for a report of two horses that were dead in the roadway, according to a news release. Two horses had been struck by a vehicle and the driver had fled from the scene. Sheriff’s deputies recovered parts of the offending vehicle and identified it as a Nissan pickup truck.

Both horses died after being struck, police said.

A short time later, a Park City police officer found a man removing items from a heavily damaged Nissan Frontier in the 3300 block of Judy Lane, Park City. Further investigation revealed that it was the driver of the vehicle that struck the horses. The man was taken to an area hospital for injuries he suffered in the crash, police said.

Sheriff’s deputies spoke to the man, Nabor Carrillo, 56, of the 3300 block of Judy Lane, Park City, at the hospital. Carrillo was charged with driving with a suspended driver’s license and leaving the scene of an accident. He will appear in Lake County Branch Court in August.

It was determined four horses escaped from an enclosed farm in the area. The two other horses were located and returned to the individuals responsible for them. Lake County Animal Care & Control was notified of the situation, police said.