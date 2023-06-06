Mundelein man found to be in possession of thousands of fentanyl-laced pills

MUNDELEIN -- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group, a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area-funded task force, concluded a three-month investigation that led to the arrest of a Mundelein man who possessed nearly 8,000 fentanyl laced pills and three firearms.

In March, members of SIG, which includes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Chicago Field Division and Homeland Security Investigations, began an investigation after learning Oscar Pena, 22, of the 1000 block of Concord Circle, Mundelein, was selling firearms and illegal narcotics.

During the investigation, undercover detectives acquired three firearms, 15 grams of cocaine and nearly 2,500 fentanyl laced pills.

On June 2, a search warrant was conducted at Pena’s home. During the search, nearly 5,500 fentanyl laced pills packaged for distribution, an additional firearm and large quantity of ammunition was seized.

Pena has been charged with armed violence, a Class X felony; gun running, a Class 1 felony; possession of a defaced firearm, a Class 3 felony; two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class 3 felony; unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, a Class 3 felony; unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; three counts of unlawful possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, Class 1 felonies; four counts of unlawful possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, Class X felonies; and eight counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Class 4 felonies.

Pena was being held in the Lake County Jail on $1.5 million bail.