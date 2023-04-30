Wheeling man faces drug-trafficking charges

VERNON HILLS -- A months-long investigation resulted in the arrest of a Wheeling man in connection with drug-trafficking, authorities said.

On April 27, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group, a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area-funded task force, concluded a narcotics investigation that resulted in serious charges.

After a months-long investigation, members of the Sheriff’s Special Investigations Group learned that Javier Franco, 26, of the 300 block of Oak Creek Drive, Wheeling, was traveling to deliver drugs to an individual in Lake County on April 27. SIG detectives and Vernon Hills Police conducted a traffic stop on Franco’s vehicle in Vernon Hills. Sheriff’s K9 Zeus was summoned to the traffic stop to sniff around Franco’s vehicle and gave a positive indication for the presence of drugs.

SIG detectives searched the vehicle and located over 85 grams of cocaine and that Franco was in possession of a 9mm pistol.

Franco had been traveling with his small child when pulled over. The child was cared for by detectives until a family member arrived to take the child.

At the same time as the traffic stop, SIG detectives conducted a search warrant at Franco’s home in Wheeling. There, detectives located an additional 550 grams of cocaine and two more firearms.

Franco has been charged with armed violence (Class X felony); unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (Class X felony); three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class X felonies); three counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon (Class 2 felonies); and two counts of child endangerment.

Due to crimes occurring in multiple counties, this case will be prosecuted by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services was notified of the incident, due to the child being with Franco while he was delivering drugs, while armed with a firearm.

Franco was being held in the Lake County Jail.