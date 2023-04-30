April 30, 2023
Police: Antioch man made violent threats against Jewish organizations, Lindenhurst synagogue

Hate crimes charges stem from monthslong investigation of electronic harassment

Christopher Williams, 33, of Antioch has been charged with hate crimes for allegedly making violent threats against Jewish organization and a Lindenhurst synagogue.

ANTIOCH -- A 33-year-old Antioch man faces hate crime charges for allegedly making violent threats against Jewish organization and a Lindenhurst synagogue, police said.

About 5 p.m. April 28, Antioch Police arrested 33-year-old Christopher Williams on charges stemming from a months-long investigation with federal law enforcement partners.

The investigation was launched after Williams made several statements of violence toward Jewish organizations, police said. Initially, the threats were directed toward organizations nationwide. William then made repeated direct threats of violence toward congregates of the Sanctuary Messianic Synagogue, 1949 E. Old Elm Road, Lindenhurst, police said.

Williams has been charged with felony hate crimes and felony electronic harassment.

Antioch Police obtained an arrest warrant with a $700,000 bond. Williams was taken into custody near his residence in the Antioch Clublands subdivision. He was taken to the Lake County Jail to await his court appearance.

Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said hateful acts have no place in the community.

“This type of discrimination and threats of violent behavior will not be tolerated in our community where we foster the core values of respect and inclusivity,” Guttschow said in a news release. “I would like to personally thank our federal partners, Lake County States Attorney, and my officers for their dedication to the safety of our Lake County residents.”

