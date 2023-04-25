K9 Dax aids in arrest of home invasion suspecct

GURNEE -- A Georgia man faces multiple felony charges after he broke into a home near Gurnee and then punched a police dog as he was being arrested, police said.

About 8:3 p.m. April 23, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 36200 block of North Old Creek Court, unincorporated Gurnee, for a possible home invasion.

A 911 caller indicated that he was on FaceTime with the victim, a 36-year-old woman. While speaking to the victim, a man appeared in the video behind the woman, the woman screamed, and the call disconnected, according to a news release.

Deputies arrived and found the woman, who had been battered. Further investigation revealed that a former acquaintance of the woman, Joshua Simmons, 34, of the 800 block of Woodvale Drive, Dublin, Georgia, had forced entry into the the woman’s home, took her phone and struck her in the face and neck. When deputies arrived, Simmons fled on foot, police said. The woman declined medical treatment.

A sheriff’s sergeant located Simmons’ vehicle parked about a block from the scene. Sheriff’s K9 Dax conducted a track for Simmons. After a 1-mile track, Dax located Simmons, who was hiding in a three seasons room of a residence.

When Simmons refused to surrender, Dax bit him on one arm. Simmons then struck Dax, who was unfazed by the punch. Simmons subsequently surrendered.

Simmons was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the dog bite. He was treated and released back into the custody of sheriff’s deputies.

Simmons has been charged home invasion (Class X felony), two counts of domestic battery (Class 4 felonies) criminal trespass to residence (Class 4 felony), striking a police K9 (Class A misdemeanor) and resisting arrest (Class A misdemeanor).