Police: Spring Grove man had large amount of methamphetamine

A Spring Grove man faces charges after police said they found a number of drugs inside his car during a traffic stop.

At 12:25 a.m. Jan. 14, a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the area of Grass Lake Road and Ackermann Road in Antioch Township observed a vehicle on Grass Lake Road traveling at a high rate of speed, according to a news release.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Steven Mors, 32, of the 28000 block of Stewart Avenue, unincorporated Spring Grove. The sheriff’s deputy learned Mors’ driver’s license was suspended, and Mors was placed under arrest.

During a search of Mors’ vehicle, the deputy found a container inside the vehicle containing baggies with 110 grams of methamphetamine, over 25 grams of cocaine, 19 Adderall tablets, over 30 grams of cannabis, an electronic scale, and other drug paraphernalia, according to the release. Mors was taken to the Lake County Jail.

Mors has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class X felony; possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver a Class X felony; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony; illegal transportation of adult-use cannabis in vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while license suspended; and other traffic violations.

Mors was being held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.