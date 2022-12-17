Police say Gurnee man tried to meet ‘girl’ for sex

GURNEE -- A Gurnee man has been charged after police say he tried to meet with a “girl” for sex, police said.

On Dec. 14, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Sheriff’s Special Investigations Group, in collaboration with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, concluded an investigation that resulted in the arrest of a man for the offense of indecent solicitation of a child.

For the past several months, Eddie R. Murillo, 43, of the 1500 block of Pinetree Drive, Gurnee, was communicating online with undercover detectives, posing as a girl under the age of 15, according to a news release. During their conversations, Murillo told the “girl” that he wished to engage in a sexual relationship with her.

On Dec. 14, Murillo drove to meet with who he thought was the girl to engage in the sexual acts. When he arrived, he was arrested by sheriff’s detectives.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charges of one count of traveling to meet a minor and one count of grooming.

Murillo was being held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.