Antioch man faces additional child porn charges

ANTIOCH – A Lake County man who was charged in July in connection with child pornography now faces additional charges involving a minor girl in California, police said.

After the July arrest of Anthony V. Cloe, 26, Lake County Sheriff’s Office cybercrime detectives continued a full examination of the electronics seized during the July 7 search warrant.

While examining the data, sheriff’s detectives discovered Cloe had been communicating with a juvenile from California, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

During their communications, Cloe requested and received pornographic videos and images from the girl, police said. Cloe then transmitted images of the girl to other people on social media applications. Additionally, Cloe sent the California girl child pornography involving videos of children under the age of 13 engaged in sexual acts.

On Sept. 21, cybercrime detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Cloe for three counts of child pornography, two being Class X felonies and one being a Class 1 felony. A Lake County Judge set bond on the warrant at $100,000, police said.

Cloe was arrested Sept. 22 at his residence in the 24100 block of West Grass Lake Road in unincorporated Antioch. He was being held in the Lake County Jail.

In March, Lake County sheriff’s detectives received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that child pornography was being downloaded onto a digital media device at a residence in the 16000 block of West Jonathan Lane in Warren Township, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and on July 7 detectives executed the search warrant at the residence.

During their search, detectives seized digital media devices belonging to Cloe, an occupant of the residence at the time. A forensic examination was performed on the devices and numerous videos of children under the age of 13 engaged in sexual acts with adults were discovered, police said.

At that time, Cloe was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, which is a Class 2 felony.