Massage therapist charged in Lake Villa

LAKE VILLA -- A massage therapist has been charged in connection with two separate groping incidents involving women at his place of business, authorities said.

Kim Li Bun, 45, a native of Indonesia currently living in Arlington Heights, is accused of battery against two women while employed at Cozy Foot Massage, 895 E. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, according to a news release from the Lake Villa Police Department.

After an investigation, Bun was charged with battery (Class A misdemeanor) and aggravated battery (Class 4 felony). He was taken to the Lake County Jail for a bond court hearing.

According to police, on Aug. 24 a woman reported that she had been inappropriately touched by a male employee while receiving a massage at the business. She could identify the employee only as being of Asian descent who spoke little English and possibly named “Alex,” based on the nametag he was wearing during the visit. She told police the employee tried to remove her clothing and touched her under her clothing.

On Sept. 2, while police were investigating the first incident, a second woman reported a similar incident of inappropriate touching and gave a similar description of the employee, according to the news release.

When police responded to the business, a suspect matching the description the women gave tried to run out the backdoor. He was arrested and taken to the police department for an interview, police said.

During the interview, Bun told police he had worked at the business for about a month and admitted that he had no formal training for massage therapy. He also made incriminating statements, police said. Bun has no known criminal record in the United States.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of inappropriate conduct at the business is encouraged to notify police at 847-356-6106.