September 01, 2022
Child sex offender arrested on new charges

Police say Round Lake man was having sexual contact with juvenile family member

By Shaw Local News Network

Mcred Valderama, 36, of the 24500 block of West Passavant Avenue, unincorporated Round Lake (Photo provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office)

ROUND LAKE – A registered child sex offender is behind bars again, accused of having sexual contact with a juvenile family member, police said.

On Aug. 26, Lake County Sheriff’s detectives became aware of allegations that Mcred Valderama, 36, of the 24500 block of West Passavant Avenue in unincorporated Round Lake, was having sexual contact with a juvenile family member, according to a news release. The allegations indicated the improper contact had occurred over a number of years.

During the investigation, detectives obtained significant evidence substantiating the allegations, police said. Valderama was found at his home and arrested without incident Aug. 26.

Valderama was charged with four counts of predatory sexual assault of a child (Class X felonies), criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Valderama is being held in the Lake County Jail on $10 million bail. He is due back in court Sept. 21.