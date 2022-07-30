Antioch Police make arrest related to recent auto burglaries

ANTIOCH -- A 15-year-old juvenile has been charged in connection with vehicle burglaries over the past few months in Antioch.

The arrest is related to the most recent rash of auto burglaries in the village, involving about 20 vehicles. In all the instances, it is believed that the perpetrator or perpetrators entered the vehicles through unlocked doors. The thefts started in May and continued through July. Investigators were able to use security camera footage and other investigative techniques to connect the unnamed juvenile to the crimes. Once arrested, the juvenile admitted their participation.

The juvenile was taken into custody during an unrelated incident in Waukegan while they were a passenger in a stolen vehicle that was stopped by police.

Antioch Police Chief Geoff Guttschow says officers have been working diligently to combat the spike in “crimes of opportunity,” including vehicle and residential burglaries.

“Through active police work, our officers have recently made key arrests related to auto and home burglaries,” Guttschow said in the release. “These crimes are not tolerated in our community. Because of the increase in these crimes, we have stepped up extra patrols and resources in our neighborhoods, doing old fashion police work. For example, our officers have hit the streets on foot patrols, searching for those who choose to hide in the shadows.”

Guttschow says the investigation related to other suspects remains ongoing. Additionally, he reminds residents to remain vigilant, and “if you see something, say something.

“Unfortunately, this type of crime is happening all over the suburbs,” Guttschow said. “This isn’t just one group of thieves, but a common crime among those looking to take advantage of others. I would also like to thank the Waukegan Police for their assistance with this investigation.”

Anyone with any additional information related to these crimes, including security camera video, or anyone who may have been the victim of an unreported crime, should call the Antioch Police dispatch center at 847-270-9111 or email crime@antioch.il.gov.