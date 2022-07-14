Warren Township man charged in child porn case

GURNEE – A Warren Township man has been charged in connection with possession of child pornography, authorities said.

In March, Lake County Sheriff’s detectives received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that child pornography was being downloaded onto a digital media device at a residence in the 16000 block of West Jonathan Lane in Warren Township, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence, and on July 7 detectives executed the search warrant at the residence.

During their search, detectives seized digital media devices belonging to Anthony V. Cloe, 26, an occupant of the residence. A forensic examination was performed on the devices and numerous videos of children under the age of 13 engaged in sexual acts with adults were discovered, police said.

Cloe was arrested and taken to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, which is a Class 2 felony.

Cloe’s bond was set at $250,000. On July 8, Cloe posted the required $25,000 (10%) of the bond and was released from custody. His next court date is July 28.