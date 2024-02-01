February 01, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsThe SceneThe First Hundred Miles

Gurnee, Round Lake Beach police reports: September 16, 2007

By Shaw Local News Network

Police car

Gurnee

Warrant

Daniel Alvarez, 20, 113 Lake St., Waukegan, in-state warrant, Aug. 3.

Retail theft

Soany M. Archila, 24, 18067 Banbury Drive, Gurnee, retail theft, Aug. 3.

Anthony D. Bardney, 18, 14309 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago, retail theft, battery, Aug. 5.

DUI

Esquivel Reynaldo Garcia, 46, 12650 Adelaide Ave., Beach Park, driving under the influence, Aug. 3.

Driving without a license

Antonio Vargas, 38, 811 Buena Vista Court, Round Lake Beach, driving without a valid license, Aug. 5.

Serafin Aguirresgun, 24, 104th Ave., No. B, Kenosha, Wis., speeding, driving without a valid license, Aug. 4.

Battery

Willie L. Phillips, 28, 617 S 6th St., Maywood, battery, Aug. 4.

Criminal trespassing

Reginald D. Perry, 19, 6752 S. Wolcott Ave., Chicago, criminal trespassing, Aug. 4.

Round Lake Beach

Retail theft

Gina M. Standifer, 40, 39828 N. Green Bay Road, Beach Park, retail theft, Aug. 2.

GurneeRound Lake BeachPolice Reports
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois