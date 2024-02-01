Gurnee, Round Lake Beach police reports: September 16, 2007

Warrant
Daniel Alvarez, 20, 113 Lake St., Waukegan, in-state warrant, Aug. 3.
Retail theft
Soany M. Archila, 24, 18067 Banbury Drive, Gurnee, retail theft, Aug. 3.
Anthony D. Bardney, 18, 14309 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago, retail theft, battery, Aug. 5.
DUI
Esquivel Reynaldo Garcia, 46, 12650 Adelaide Ave., Beach Park, driving under the influence, Aug. 3.
Driving without a license
Antonio Vargas, 38, 811 Buena Vista Court, Round Lake Beach, driving without a valid license, Aug. 5.
Serafin Aguirresgun, 24, 104th Ave., No. B, Kenosha, Wis., speeding, driving without a valid license, Aug. 4.
Battery
Willie L. Phillips, 28, 617 S 6th St., Maywood, battery, Aug. 4.
Criminal trespassing
Reginald D. Perry, 19, 6752 S. Wolcott Ave., Chicago, criminal trespassing, Aug. 4.
Round Lake Beach
Retail theft
Gina M. Standifer, 40, 39828 N. Green Bay Road, Beach Park, retail theft, Aug. 2.