Gurnee, Grayslake police reports: Sept. 2, 2007

Gurnee

Retail theft

Ryan R. Fuchs, 26, 6785 E. Mt. Vernon Court, Gurnee, retail theft, July 29.

Jose S. Chavez-Gallo, 39, 601 Pioneer Court, Waukegan, retail theft, July 29.

Revoked license

Enrique Becerra, 44, 2930 N. Butrick St., Waukegan, driving with a revoked license, no insurance, obstructed windshield, July 29.

DUI

Alejandro Cardena, 27, 24675 N. Gilmer Road, Hawthorn Woods, driving under the influence, improper lane use, disobeying a traffic control signal, no insurance, driving with a suspended license, July 29.

Ilia L. Voltchenok, 49, 7438 N. Oakley Ave., Chicago, driving under the influence, improper lane use, July 29.

Sean M. Navarro, 20, 40541 N. Minena St., Antioch, improper lane use, no insurance, driving under the influence of drugs, July 28.

Ian E. Neal, 20, 2409 Sand Lake Road, Lindenhurst, driving under the influence, no insurance, improper turn, underage drinking, July 28.

Battery

Rodney L. Bowman, 31, 3816 W. Robert St., Milwaukee, Wis., battery, criminal trespassing, July 28.

Anthony Miner, 36, 3157 Lavista Court, St. Ann, Mo., battery, July 27.

Suspended license

Adriana Lopez-Diaz, 28, 2823 Gilboa Ave., Zion, driving with a suspended license, expired license plates, July 27.

Jahna M. Bettencourt, 20, 23920 W. Washington Ave., Lake Villa, driving with a suspended license, July 28.

No valid license

Cecilia D. Reyes-Lopez, 29, 2125 Elmwood Ave., Waukegan, no valid license, July 27.

Guillermo Alvarez-Morales, 35, 3055 Arthur Court, Waukegan, no valid license, July 27.

Grayslake

Marijuana

Darwin T. Cox, 19, 42 Allen Ave., Grayslake, possession of marijuana, Texas warrant for fugitive of justice, July 25.