Police Reports for Island Lake: Oct. 6, 2007

Island Lake

Domestic battery

Michelle Franklin, 46, 4015 Roberts Road, domestic battery, Aug. 23.

Theft

Report of a theft of a sale sign from a local business at 200 block of Route 176, Aug. 23.

Driving with suspended or revoked license

John C. Rodriquez, 25, 629 Minerva Ave., Wauconda, equipment violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without proof of insurance, Aug. 24.

Kirstin N. Karnas, 21, 3707 Hale Lane, Island Lake, driving with expired registration, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without proof of insurance, Aug. 26.

Sexual assault

Wayne E. Noska, 37, 3024 Max Court, Island Lake, battery, criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint, Aug. 25.

Property damage

Report of mailboxes damaged, 3800 block, Hale Lane, Island Lake, Aug. 25.

Report of mailboxes damaged, 4600 block, Southampton Drive, Island Lake, Aug. 26.

Report of accident, 4000 block, Roberts Road, Aug. 27.

Report of reckless driving, Roberts and Route 176, Aug. 27.