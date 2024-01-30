Police reports for Gurnee and Antioch: Oct. 19, 2007

GURNEE

No valid driver's license

Carlos D. Rojas, 23, 827 Hickory St., Waukegan, driving without a valid license, failure to secure child, Sept. 9.

Suspended license

Serge Angand, 51, 1025 Baldwin Ave., Waukegan, driving with a suspended license, Sept. 9.

Ronald J. Scott, 39, 2805 Gilead Ave., Zion, driving with a suspended license, expired registration, driving on the wrong side of the road, Sept. 7.

Joseph W. Banks, 26, 39786 North Ackworth Lane, Beach Park, driving with a suspended license, Sept. 8.

Revoked license

Jose Hernandez, 31, 806 Belvedere St., Waukegan, driving with a revoked license, driving without insurance, Sept. 7.

In-state warrant

Benjamin P. Everett, 28, 3300 West Maypole, Chicago, in-state warrant, Sept. 9.

Domestic battery

Denver L. Glover, 23, 1709 North Ave., Waukegan, domestic battery, Sept. 8.

Retail theft

Anthony G. Vince, 38, 42521 North Linden Lane, Antioch, retail theft, Aug. 30.

ANTIOCH

DUI

Michael E. Lang, 25, 39253 North Petite Court, Lake Villa, driving under the influence, Sept. 5.

Ryan T. Cullen, 22, 2252 Highpoint, Lindenhurst, driving under the influence, Sept. 3.

Possession

Terry D. Donegan, 25, 428 Donin Drive, Antioch, unlawful possession of marijuana, Sept. 9.

Benjamin M. Gahart, 21, 1515 Vine Ave., Round Lake, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, Aug. 29.