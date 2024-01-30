Police Beat: Gurnee, Oct. 12, 2007

For the community of Gurnee

Retail theft

Patrick Henry Roob, 18, 13000 Gremoor Drive, Elm Drove, Wis., retail theft, Aug. 31.

Lisa D. Matts, 34, 7823 W. Breckett Ave., Milwaukee, retail theft, Sept. 2.

Jalisha M. Ware, 19, 1531 Lorelei Drive, Zion, retail theft, Sept. 3.

Laura L. Flores, 39, 2401 Dugdale Road, Waukegan, retail theft, Sept. 3.

Julie A. Barrios, 30, 920 Ronald Terrace, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, Aug. 29.

No valid driver's license

Dowaine Beckford, 16, 202 Grandview Court, Algonquin, no valid drive's license, Sept. 3.

Driving with a suspended license

Michael R. Turner, 23, 7627 S. Aberdeen St., Chicago, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, expired registration, improper use of registration, Aug. 31.

Korey R. Neu, 20, 1705 W. Greenwood Terrace, Waukegan, diving with a suspended license, no seat belt, driving without insurance, Aug. 31.

Alberto Dominguez, 36, 548 Archer Ave., Waukegan, driving with a suspended license, driving wihout insurance, Aug. 31.

Keaton V. Hutcherson, 27, 6720, Derby Drive, Gurnee, driving with a suspended license, Sept. 1.

Irving E. Turner, 36, 1115 Portsmouth Circle, Gurnee, suspended license, suspended registration, Sept. 3.

DUI

Daniel J. Smykowski, 20, 2431 Brandenberry Court, Arlington Heights, driving under the influence, no insurance, Sept. 1.

Francisco Mateos, 20, 407 Surrey Lane, Lindenhurst, driving under the influence, improper lane use, Sept. 2.

No registration

Adam C. Schmitt, 22, 829 N. Hickory Ave., Arlington Heights, no registration, Sept. 3.