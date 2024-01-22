Police Reports: Island Lake, Johnsburg, Wauconda: December 28, 2007

Below are recent police reports for the area.

ISLAND LAKE

No valid license

Fransisco M. Aviles, 26, 3406 Greenleaf Ave., Island Lake, speeding, driving without a valid license, Nov. 18.

JOHNSBURG

DUI

Christopher A. Quist, 37, 605 N. Hill Road, McHenry, driving under the influence, improper lane use, Nov. 15.

Theft

Juan Nieves-Martinez, 27, 1616 Woodridge Drive, Round Lake, retail theft, Nov. 10.

Possession of marijuana

Michael R. Fletcher, 17, 2812 Wooded Lane, Johnsburg, possession of marijuana.

Illegal transportation of alcohol

Donald P. Crotty, 17, 1107 S. Pontiac St., McHenry, illegal transportation of alcohol.

Disorderly conduct

John D. Higgins, 45, 204 Inverness Trail, McHenry, and Dean W. Schneiderman, 39, 13819 Davis Road, Woodstock, disorderly conduct.

Suspended license

Jose J. Ceja, 26, 2809 Argonne Drive, North Chicago, driving with a suspended license, Nov. 13.

Battery

Lowell R. Baumann, 42, 4221 Parkway, McHenry, battery.

DUI

Randy L. Poole Jr., 30, 203 N. Chicago St., Magnolia, driving under the influence, improper lane use, Nov. 14.

Benjamin R. Mauch, 24, 304 Timothy Lane, McHenry, driving under the influence, driving without insurance, disobeying stop sign, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, Nov. 10.

Suspended license

Jody L. Walker, 39, 3108 River Park, Johnsburg, driving with a suspended license, Nov. 12.

Failure to appear in court

Craig P. Rebman, 23, 4896 Patty Lane, Ringwood, failure to appear in court, Cook County, Nov. 16.

WAUCONDA

No valid license

Margarita Valle, 32, 25176 W. Bonner Road, Wauconda, driving without a valid license, passing a school bus, Nov. 12.

DUI

Robert B. Nedli, 51, 4813 S. Roberts Road, McHenry, driving under the influence, improper lane use, aggravated unlawful restraint, domestic battery, Nov. 14.

Unlawful use of a weapon

Jose D. Jaramillo, 27, 640 E. Liberty St., Wauconda, unlawful use of a weapon, driving with a suspended license, Nov. 13.

No insurance

Martinez Dominquez, 19, 650 E. Liberty St., Wauconda, driving without a valid license, driving without proof of insurance, disobeying a stop sign, Nov. 13.

Acquisition of a controlled substance

Frank C. Burchett, 37, 212 Carol Lane, Grayslake, three counts of unlawful acquisition of a controlled substance, Nov. 12.

Disorderly conduct

Francisco P. Olague, 27, 451 Golf Road, Crystal Lake, disorderly conduct, resisting a peace officer, Nov. 10.

In-state warrant

Sebastian R. Brygiel, 18, 26250 Geraldine Road, Port Barrington, in-state warrant, Nov. 14.

Possession of a controlled substance

Thomas C. O’Connor, 36, 2539 Fishhook Way, Wauconda, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Nov. 18.

Domestic dispute

William R. Peppler, 46, 365-C Sundown Court, Wauconda, interference with reporting a domestic, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest.