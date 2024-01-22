Police Reports: Island Lake, Johnsburg, Wauconda: December 28, 2007

Below are recent police reports for the area.
ISLAND LAKE
No valid license
Fransisco M. Aviles, 26, 3406 Greenleaf Ave., Island Lake, speeding, driving without a valid license, Nov. 18.
DUI
Christopher A. Quist, 37, 605 N. Hill Road, McHenry, driving under the influence, improper lane use, Nov. 15.
Theft
Juan Nieves-Martinez, 27, 1616 Woodridge Drive, Round Lake, retail theft, Nov. 10.
Possession of marijuana
Michael R. Fletcher, 17, 2812 Wooded Lane, Johnsburg, possession of marijuana.
Illegal transportation of alcohol
Donald P. Crotty, 17, 1107 S. Pontiac St., McHenry, illegal transportation of alcohol.
Disorderly conduct
John D. Higgins, 45, 204 Inverness Trail, McHenry, and Dean W. Schneiderman, 39, 13819 Davis Road, Woodstock, disorderly conduct.
Suspended license
Jose J. Ceja, 26, 2809 Argonne Drive, North Chicago, driving with a suspended license, Nov. 13.
Battery
Lowell R. Baumann, 42, 4221 Parkway, McHenry, battery.
DUI
Randy L. Poole Jr., 30, 203 N. Chicago St., Magnolia, driving under the influence, improper lane use, Nov. 14.
Benjamin R. Mauch, 24, 304 Timothy Lane, McHenry, driving under the influence, driving without insurance, disobeying stop sign, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, Nov. 10.
Suspended license
Jody L. Walker, 39, 3108 River Park, Johnsburg, driving with a suspended license, Nov. 12.
Failure to appear in court
Craig P. Rebman, 23, 4896 Patty Lane, Ringwood, failure to appear in court, Cook County, Nov. 16.
WAUCONDA
No valid license
Margarita Valle, 32, 25176 W. Bonner Road, Wauconda, driving without a valid license, passing a school bus, Nov. 12.
DUI
Robert B. Nedli, 51, 4813 S. Roberts Road, McHenry, driving under the influence, improper lane use, aggravated unlawful restraint, domestic battery, Nov. 14.
Unlawful use of a weapon
Jose D. Jaramillo, 27, 640 E. Liberty St., Wauconda, unlawful use of a weapon, driving with a suspended license, Nov. 13.
No insurance
Martinez Dominquez, 19, 650 E. Liberty St., Wauconda, driving without a valid license, driving without proof of insurance, disobeying a stop sign, Nov. 13.
Acquisition of a controlled substance
Frank C. Burchett, 37, 212 Carol Lane, Grayslake, three counts of unlawful acquisition of a controlled substance, Nov. 12.
Disorderly conduct
Francisco P. Olague, 27, 451 Golf Road, Crystal Lake, disorderly conduct, resisting a peace officer, Nov. 10.
In-state warrant
Sebastian R. Brygiel, 18, 26250 Geraldine Road, Port Barrington, in-state warrant, Nov. 14.
Possession of a controlled substance
Thomas C. O’Connor, 36, 2539 Fishhook Way, Wauconda, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Nov. 18.
Domestic dispute
William R. Peppler, 46, 365-C Sundown Court, Wauconda, interference with reporting a domestic, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest.