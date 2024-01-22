Police reports for Wauconda, Johnsburg and Gurnee: January 20, 2008

WAUCONDA

Driving without a license

Samuel Flores, 19, 415 Willow Road, Wauconda, driving without a license, driving without insurance, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, Nov. 24.

Disorderly conduct

James W. Herron, 40, 26433 Anderson Road, Wauconda, disorderly conduct, Dec. 4.

DUI

Larry W. Meehan, 48, 2303 Highwood Road, McHenry, driving under the influence, improper lane use, Dec. 7

JOHNSBURG

Felony DUI

David T. Gritzuk, 30, 7611 N. Arlington Drive, Spring Grove, felony aggravated driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license, improper lane use, disobeying a stop sign, Nov. 30.

Suspended license

Edward W. Jones, 19, 909 Broadway St., Johnsburg, driving with a suspended license, Dec. 1.

DUI

Julie A. McBride, 38, 3721 Pitzen Drive, Johnsburg, driving under the influence, driving without insurance, following too closely, speeding, failure to secure front-seat passenger younger than 16, Dec. 3.

Edward H. Kroncke, 55, 2117 Coolidge St., Johnsburg, driving under the influence, driving without insurance, improper parking, Dec. 9.

Retail theft

Vanesa Gonzalez, 18, 306 Hart St., Harvard, retail theft, Dec. 9.

Driving without a license

Laura L. Medina, 48, 444 Meadowhill Lane, Round Lake, driving without a license, Dec. 8.

GURNEE

Revoked license

Shelena L. Ramos, 20, 2923 Gideon Ave., Zion, driving with a suspended or revoked license, Dec. 11.

In-state warrant

Jose M. Lopez, 29, 561 W. Elm St., Mundelein, in-state warrant, Dec.11.

Ashley R. Pederson, 17, 6479 Habitat Court, Gurnee, in-state warrant, Dec. 10.

Thomas Ray Linkous, 23, 1680 Kayla Lane, Waukegan, in-state warrant, Dec. 10.

Suspended license

Roosevelt Jr. Walker, 32, 1720 Golf Road, Waukegan, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance, Dec. 11.

Driving without a license

Alfonso Ocampo-Giles, 21, 313 Oak St., Waukegan, driving without a license, Dec. 10.

Retail theft

Lisa M. Christ, 33, 3404 Clover Lane, Zion, retail theft, Dec. 10.

Criminal trespass

Juan J. Moran, 27, 2326 Linden Ave., Waukegan, criminal trespassing, Dec. 9.

Miranda Marie Laffredi, 27, 999 Depot Road, Gurnee, criminal trespass to property, Dec. 9.

Cesar Jerel Salgado, 19, 515 W. Madison Ave., Waukegan, criminal trespass to property, Dec. 9.