Police Reports for Wauconda and Island Lake: Dec. 14, 2007

WAUCONDA

Suspended license

Jose Robles-Tovar, 19, 332 S. Main St., Wauconda, driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, driving without headlights, Nov. 3.

Josue Navara-Romeo, 26, 124 North Ave., Wauconda, driving with a suspended license, speeding, Oct. 30.

John T. Nightingdale, 30, 3452 Plymouth Lane, Island Lake, driving with a suspended license, driving without proof of insurance, improper lane use, Nov. 1.

James H. Zahn, 27, 1702 Tepplin Drive, Mundelein, driving with a suspended license, improper lane use, Oct. 30.

Elvis E. Ortiz-Favela, 19, 914 Landl Park Road, McHenry, driving with a suspended license, Oct. 31.

Kacey C. Vermazen, 29, 261 Denise St., Round Lake, driving with a suspended license, speeding, improper registration, Nov. 2.

Disorderly conduct

Melesio R. Dorantes, 46, 213 S. Main St., No. 1, Wauconda, disorderly conduct, two counts of resisting a peace officer, criminal damage, Nov. 3.

In-state warrant

Thomas M. Callaghan, 44 26 W. Roberta St., Lemont, in state warrant, Nov. 3.

Criminal trespass

Miguel Estrada, 26, 108 Roosevelt St., No. 102, Wauconda, criminal trespass to land, Nov. 4.

ISLAND LAKE

Accident

Report of accident with injuries, 4000 block of Roberts Road, Oct. 30.

Theft

Report of stolen license plate, 4000 block of Waters Edge Drive, Nov. 1.