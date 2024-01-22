Police Reports for Wauconda and Gurnee: November 30, 2007

WAUCONDA

DUI

Lamberto Galan, 40, 350 S. Main St, driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, driving without a seat belt, driving without proof of insurance, Oct. 14.

Sharyn E. Kolberg, 59, 2625 Myang Ave., McHenry, driving under the influence, improper lane use, driving without proof of insurance, Oct. 20.

Edgar T. Zarate, 24, 119 S. Maple St., Wauconda, felony driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, driving without proof of insurance, transportation of open alcohol, improper lane use, in-state warrant, Oct. 20.

Epimenio Zarate-Garcia, 29, 119 S. Maple Ave., Wauconda, driving under the influence, improper lane use, driving without proof of insurance, driving without a valid license, Oct. 7.

Disorderly conduct

Marco A. Rivera, 28, 2777 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda, disorderly conduct, Oct. 16.

Revoked license

Roy W. Hale, 37, 692 Crescent Terrace, Wauconda, felony driving with a revoked license, Oct. 17.

Possession

Tatsianas Haulouskaya, 34, 574 Woodcrest St., Mundelein, possession of marijuana, Oct. 20.

Christopher L. Prezec, 23, 1201 Lexington Drive, Island Lake, in-state warrant, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 22.

Domestic battery

Bruce M. Gorney, 36, 131 E. Mill St., No. 204, Wauconda, domestic battery, Oct. 20.

No valid license

Gabina Celis-Gomez, 30, 650 Briar Ave., Wauconda, driving without a valid license, disobeying traffic control device, Oct. 19.

Failure to yield

Citalli Fiobello, 33, 525 Minerva Ave., Wauconda, failure to yield to a pedestrian, Oct. 15.

Suspended license

Rosiles A. Reola, 33, 207 Wilson Ave., Wauconda, driving with a suspended license, driving without proof of insurance, Oct. 18.

Jeff W. Kowalski, 29, of 319 Dunbar Road, Wauconda, driving wih a suspended license, driving without insurance, speeding, driving with suspended registration, Oct. 21.

Daniel Ortiz, 20, 477 N. Colony Drive, Round Lake Beach, driving with a suspended license, Oct. 22.

Reckless driving

Israel C. Garcia, 22, 415 Willow Road, Wauconda, reckless driving, open transportation of alcohol, driving without proof of insurance, disobey traffic-control device, Oct. 21.

GURNEE

Retail theft

Simeko L. Gray, 33, 731 N. Linden Ave., Waukegan, retail theft, Oct. 20.

Chandra D. Thomas, 37, 555 Deepwood Drive, Mundelein, retail theft, Oct. 20.

Suspended license

Clara Madrigal, 29, 1307 Metropolitan Ave., Waukegan, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, Oct. 20.