Police Reports for Round Lake Beach: Feb. 28, 2008

By Shaw Local News Network

Aggravated battery

Adelberto Gomez, 31, 1526 Lakeshore Drive, Round Lake Beach, aggravated battery, Jan. 15.

Revoked license

Cardelle J. Miller, 18, 900 Pioneer St., Waukegan, driving with a revoked license, Jan. 16.

Domestic battery

Darcell D. Scott, 19, 517 Normandie St., Round Lake Beach, domestic battery, Jan. 17.

Andrew Q. Kayon-Thomas, 25, 1501 N. Turnbull St., Round Lake Beach, domestic battery, Jan. 20.

DUI

Eymorfia J. Psihoy, 44, 4070 Kenwood Drive, Gurnee, driving under the influence, Jan. 17.

False identification

Oscar E. Illescas, 31, 1616 Woodridge St., Round Lake Beach, fictitious identification, obstructing justice, Jan. 18.

Retail theft

Esther Cruz, 27, 708 Morningside Drive, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, Jan. 18.

Resisting arrest

David B. Spohn, 64, 1603 N. Channel Drive, Round Lake Beach, aggravated battery and resisting arrest, Jan. 18.

Obstruction

Jonathan E. Diaz, 19, 4421 N. Kimball St., Chicago, and Francisco F. Acecedo, 19, 604 Redwing, Round Lake Beach, obstructing a peace officer, Jan. 20.

Disorderly conduct

Daniel T. Rosemeyer, 50, 1519 N. Melrose St., Round Lake Beach, disorderly conduct, Jan. 20.

