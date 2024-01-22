Police Reports for Island Lake: February 9, 2008

Suspended license

Todd A. Spight, 36, 1524 Beckenham Drive, Bloomingdale, driving with a suspended/revoked license, driving without insurance, driving with suspended registration, Dec. 18.

Baltazar Ramos, 50, 934 Ninth St., Belvidere, driving with a suspended/revoked license, Dec. 20.

DUI

Daniel J. Becker, 22, 1042 Butler Drive, Island Lake, driving under the influence, improper lane use, possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 20.

Richard K. Puls, 45, 218 Fairfield Drive, Island Lake, driving under the influence, driving without insurance, improper lane use, Dec. 20.

Javier G. Gamboa, 64, 2612 Forrestwood Drive, McHenry, child endangerment, improper lane use, driving without insurance, driving under the influence, Dec. 25.