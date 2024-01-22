January 22, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsThe SceneThe First Hundred Miles

Police Reports for Gurnee: Nov. 30, 2007

By Shaw Local News Network

Police car

GURNEE

Retail theft

Simeko L. Gray, 33, 731 N. Linden Ave., Waukegan, retail theft, Oct. 20.

Chandra  D. Thomas, 37, 555 Deepwood Drive, Mundelein, retail theft, Oct. 20.

Suspended license

Clara Madrigal, 29, 1307 Metropolitan Ave., Waukegan, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, Oct. 20.

Angel Sandoval, 23, 1019 Eighth Street, Waukegan, driving with a suspended license, speeding, Oct. 20.

DUI

Ryan D. Mahaffrey, 29, 923 Monroe Ave., Winthrop Harbor, driving under the influence, speeding, driving without insurance, Oct. 20.

Davis W. Kennedy, 48, 1203 Berwyn St., Spring Grove, driving under the influence, driving without insurance, improper lane use, Oct. 21.

In-state warrant

Kristen Ann Leandoski, 36, 2503 Northmoor, Waukegan, in-state warrant, Oct. 23.

Domestic battery

Sheinnina Mona Hicks, 23, 3750 Kecoughtan Road, Hampton, Va., domestic battery, Oct. 23.

GurneePolice Reports
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois