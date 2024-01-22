Police Reports for Gurnee: December 14, 2007

Suspended driver’s license

Manuel Nieto, 48, 37769 N. Metropolitan Ave., Beach Park, driving with a suspended driver's license, improper secure load, Nov. 1.

Bhupinder Kaur Bhatti, 48, 9501 70th St., Kenosha, driving with a suspended driver's license, improper lane use, Nov. 4.

Marcos Antonio Vaca, 19, 1271 Northwestern Ave., Gurnee, driving with a suspended driver’s license, Nov., 6.

Ricardo Cameron Moreno, 22, 201 Public Service Ave., Waukegan, driving with a suspended driver's license, expired registration, Nov. 6.

In-state warrant

Thomas G. Ciura Jr., 34, 305 Devlin Road, Ingleside, in-state warrant, Nov. 1.

No valid driver's license

Yessica W. Izaguirre, 24, 118 S. Lewis Ave., Waukegan, driving without a valid driver's license, Nov. 3.

Silvano Trejo, 27, 1629 Melrose Ave., Round Lake, driving without a valid driver's license, Nov. 3.

Criminal trespass

Jacob S. Ruesch, 19, 2321 Emmaus Ave., Zion, criminal trespass, Nov. 3.

Victor H. Frescas, 17, 1029 Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake Beach, criminal trespass, Nov. 5.

Criminal defacement

Guadalupe J. Garcia, 17, 223 May St., Waukegan, criminal defacement, Nov. 3.

Burglary

Donnell Roberts 43, 302 W. 151st Place, Harvey, burglary, retail theft, criminal trespass, Nov. 4.

DUI

William E. Whitaker, 57, 1114 S. Park, Winthrop Harbor, driving under the influence, improper lane use, Nov. 4.

Mathew A. Thompson, 24, 34 Clayton Ave., Lake Villa, driving under the influence, speeding, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 4.

Domestic battery

Arthur Thomas, 32, 2709 Sunset Ave., Waukegan, aggravated battery, domestic battery, Nov., 6.