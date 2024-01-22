Police Reports for Fox Lake, Wauconda and Grayslake: December 21, 2007

Fox Lake

Intoxicated pedestrian

Meribeth Wazezinski, 41, 93 Mineola Drive, Fox Lake, pedestrian under the influence, Oct. 22.

Public intoxication

John M. Barnsley, 46, 102 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake, public intoxication, obstructing a peace officer, Oct. 21.

WAUCONDA

DUI

Eduardo Cuervo, 19, 630 E. Liberty St., No. 311, Wauconda, driving under the influence, improper lane use, underage drinking, Nov. 11.

Underage drinking

Fidel Doran, 20, 34952 N. Bergen St., Ingleside, underage drinking, Nov. 11.

Karla Hernandez, 18, of 20 E. Onwentasia, Lake Forest, underage drinking, disorderly conduct, Nov. 11.

No license

Valentine Robles, 19, 426 E. Liberty St., Wauconda, driving without a valid license, driving without proof of insurance, failure to signal, Nov. 7.

DUI

Kyle M. Biggs, 21, 27956 W. Main St., Wauconda, driving under the influence, fleeing and attempting to elude police, failure to reduce speed, open transportation of alcohol, Nov. 9.

Joann L. Parkey, 47, 9518 Camp Lake Road, Camp Lake, Wis., felony driving under the influence, felony driving with a revoked license, improper lane use, Nov. 10.

GRAYSLAKE

Suspended license

Jeffrey Monda, 33, 8450 82nd St., Pleasant Prairie, Wis., driving with a suspended license, speeding, Nov. 5.

Albert Robles, 50, 523 Arbor Drive, Round Lake Park, driving with a suspended license, Nov. 6.

Amparo Chavez, 22, 2057 Westview Lane, Round Lake Beach, driving with a suspended license, Nov. 6.

Jesus Soto, 44, 4624 N. Hamlin, Chicago, driving with a suspended license, Nov. 8.

Terri B. Hampton, 39, 3010 N. Mannheim Road, Franklin Park, driving with a suspended license, driving without proof of insurance, Nov. 10.

Elizabeth K. Craig, 20, 106 Harvest Court, Volo, speeding, driving with a suspended license, Nov. 10.

DUI

Gregg A. Duenn, 29, 2233 N. Canterbury Lane, Round Lake, driving under the influence, improper lane use, Nov. 10.

Aaron J. Adams, 28, Green Oaks, driving under the influence, speeding, Nov. 11.

Thomas J. Donnenwirth, 22, 2632 E. Bonnie Brook, Waukegan, driving under the influence, speeding, improper lane use, Nov. 11.

Craig M. Tickes, 27, 17393 W. Dartmoor Drive, Grayslake, driving under the influence, improper lane use, Nov. 10.

Cherilynn E. Duplacey, 21, 394 N. Slusser St., Grayslake, driving under the influence, improper lane use, driving too fast for conditions, failure to reduce speed, possession of drug equipment, possession of marijuana, Nov. 7.

Dianna K. Taschetta, 20, 23 Beachview Drive, Round Lake, driving under the influence, improper lane use, underage drinking, Nov. 10.

Gustavo Zamudio, 45, 113 E. Pineview Drive, Round Lake Park, speeding, driving under the influence, Nov. 10.

Controlled substance

Michael D. Laws, 17, 4715 W. Middle Road, Gurnee, speeding, unlawful number of passengers, unlawful possession of controlled substance, Nov. 10.

Deceptive practice

Jessica L. Daughton, 21, 216 W. Forest Ave., Round Lake, deceptive practice, Nov. 7.