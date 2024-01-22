Police beat for Gurnee: Dec. 7, 2007

Gurnee Blotter
Driving with a suspended license
Krystal A. Kick, 24, 905 Warner Ave., Lemont, driving with a suspended license, driving with suspended license plates, Oct. 26.
Ratail theft
Mieia I. Brown, 21, 2417 Dugdale Road, Waukegan, retail theft, criminal trespassing, Oct. 27.
DUI
Luis A. Montes, 27, 2532 Dunlay Court, Waukegan, driving under the influence, improper lane use, Oct. 27.
Ramiro Vara, 24, 1010 Westmoreland, Waukegan, driving under the influence, driving without a license, driving without insurance, Oct. 29.
Derrick A. Lewis, 28, 413 N. Leamington, Chicago, driving under the influence, obstruction of justice, driving without a valid license, improper lane use, Oct.30.
Battery
Fernando G. Sandoval, 20, 4827 W. Melrose St., Chicago, battery, Oct. 29.
Criminal trespassing
William Zachary Davis, 20, 600 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, criminal trespassing, Oct. 3.
Illegal possession of alcohol
Eric Ross, 19, 1216 S. Laflin, Chicago, illegal possession of alcohol, Oct. 30.