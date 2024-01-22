Police beat for Gurnee: Dec. 7, 2007

Gurnee Blotter

Driving with a suspended license

Krystal A. Kick, 24, 905 Warner Ave., Lemont, driving with a suspended license, driving with suspended license plates, Oct. 26.

Ratail theft

Mieia I. Brown, 21, 2417 Dugdale Road, Waukegan, retail theft, criminal trespassing, Oct. 27.

DUI

Luis A. Montes, 27, 2532 Dunlay Court, Waukegan, driving under the influence, improper lane use, Oct. 27.

Ramiro Vara, 24, 1010 Westmoreland, Waukegan, driving under the influence, driving without a license, driving without insurance, Oct. 29.

Derrick A. Lewis, 28, 413 N. Leamington, Chicago, driving under the influence, obstruction of justice, driving without a valid license, improper lane use, Oct.30.

Battery

Fernando G. Sandoval, 20, 4827 W. Melrose St., Chicago, battery, Oct. 29.

Criminal trespassing

William Zachary Davis, 20, 600 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, criminal trespassing, Oct. 3.

Illegal possession of alcohol

Eric Ross, 19, 1216 S. Laflin, Chicago, illegal possession of alcohol, Oct. 30.