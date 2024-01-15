January 15, 2024
Police Reports for Gurnee: January 20, 2008

GURNEE

Revoked license

Shelena L. Ramos, 20, 2923 Gideon Ave., Zion, driving with a revoked license, Dec.11.

In-state warrant

Jose M. Lopez, 29, 561 W. Elm St., Mundelein, in-state warrant, Dec.11.

Ashley R. Pederson, 17, 6479 Habitat Court, Gurnee, in-state warrant, Dec. 10.

Thomas Ray Linkous, 23, 1680 Kayla Lane, Waukegan, in-state warrant, Dec. 10.

Suspended license

Roosevelt Jr. Walker, 32, 1720 Golf Road, Waukegan, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, Dec. 11.

Driving without a license

Alfonso Ocampo-Giles, 21, 313 Oak St., Waukegan, driving without a license, Dec. 10.

Retail theft

Lisa M. Christ, 33, 3404 Clover Lane, Zion, retail theft, Dec. 10.

Criminal trespass

Juan J. Moran, 27, 2326 Linden Ave., Waukegan, criminal trespassing, Dec. 9.

Miranda Marie Laffredi, 27, 999 Depot Road, Gurnee, criminal trespassing, Dec. 9.

Cesar Jerel Salgado,19, 515 W. Madison Ave., Waukegan, criminal trespassing, Dec. 9.

