Police beat: Island Lake and Gurnee, Feb. 3, 2008

Police reports for Island Lake and Gurnee.

Editor’s note: People named here have only been charged with these crimes, not convicted. Information in Police Beat comes from local police records.

ISLAND LAKE

Suspended license

Todd A. Spight, 36, 1524 Beckenham Drive, Bloomingdale, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance, driving with suspended registration, Dec. 18.

Baltazar Ramos, 50, 934 Ninth St., Belvidere, driving with a suspended or revoked license, Dec. 20.

DUI

Daniel J. Becker, 22, 1042 Butler Drive, Island Lake, driving under the influence, improper lane use, possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 20.

Richard K. Puls, 45, 218 Fairfield Drive, Island Lake, driving under the influence, driving without insurance, improper lane use, Dec. 20.

Suspended license

Baltazar Ramos, 50, 934 Ninth St., Belvidere, driving with a suspended/revoked license, Dec. 20.

DUI

Daniel J. Becker, 22, 1042 Butler Drive, Island Lake, driving under the influence, improper lane use, possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 20.

GURNEE

In-state warrant

Rodeesha M. Hill, 26, 2010 Wallace Ave., North Chicago, in-state warrant, Dec. 17.

Suspended license

Nelson L. Villanueva, 35, 950 Cherry Valley, Vernon Hills, driving with a suspended license, Dec. 17.

Karen A. Cardenas, 29, 4349 Finch Court, Gurnee, driving with a suspended license, Dec. 15.