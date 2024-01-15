Police Beat: Gurnee, Fox Lake, Wauconda for January 10, 2008

Police reports for Gurnee, Fox Lake and Wauconda.

GURNEE

Possession

Jennifer Rianna Arias, 17, 1865 Gatewood Drive, Gurnee, illegal possession of marijuana, Nov. 29.

In-state warrant

Tabitha C. Harvey, 19, 6303 116th St., Pleasant Prairie, Wis., in-state warrant, Dec. 1.

Bernardo Solis, 40, 1320 S. 12th St., Milwaukee, Wis., in-state warrant, Dec. 3.

DUI

Brenda D. Anderson, 45, 6411 237th Ave., Salem, Wis., driving under the influence, improper lane use, Dec.1.

Jordan M. Hallberg,18, 2 Crab Apple Lane, Rockford, driving under the influence, driving without a license, Dec. 3.

Suspended license

Ramon Alvares, 47, 1125 Wadswoth Ave., North Chicago, driving with a suspended license, Dec. 3.

Retail theft

Katherine G. Lepe, 18, 1010 Glen Court, Waukegan, retail theft, Dec. 4.

Driving without a license

Gerardo Chavez, 22, 3515 W. 61st Place, Chicago, driving without a license, driving without insurance, speeding, Nov. 28.

Dinazar Arias, 24, 2629 Theresa Ave., Waukegan, driving without a license, driving without insurance, speeding, Nov. 30.

Fox Lake

Retail theft

Ashley M. Hallstrom, 21, 5218 Shore Drive, McHenry, retail theft at Dominicks, Nov. 23.

Battery

Jessica J. Hankes, 21, 30 Lippencott Road, Fox Lake, battery, Nov. 24.

Wauconda

Possession

Lawrence M. Pesz, 21, 29758 W. Roberts Road, Island Lake, possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 30.

DUI

Nicholas J. Romano, 21, 806 Ringwood Road, McHenry, driving under the influence, improper lane use, Nov. 22.

James A. Galiardo, 53, 5714 Meadowlark Lane, Johnsburg, driving under the influence, improper lane use, Nov. 27.

Joshua A. Blough, 21, 634 Wildwood Ave., Mundelein, driving under the influence, improper lane use, speeding, Nov. 24.

Terrance W. Erway, 73, 215 Crestview C, Wauconda, driving under the influence, improper lane use, disobeyed stop sign.

Underage drinking

Kevin J. Sauer, 20, 703 Sheridan Road, Wauconda, possession of fraudulent identification, underage drinking, Nov. 22.

No license

Diego D. Cutberto, 28, 440 Willow Road, Wauconda, driving without a valid license, driving without proof of insurance, disobeying a stop sign, Nov. 28.

Ursula Serrano-Garcia, 21, 6742 12th Ave., Kenosha, Wis., driving without a valid license, speeding, Nov. 29.