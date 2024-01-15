Police Beat: Gurnee, Fox Lake, Wauconda for January 10, 2008

Police reports for Gurnee, Fox Lake and Wauconda.
Possession
Jennifer Rianna Arias, 17, 1865 Gatewood Drive, Gurnee, illegal possession of marijuana, Nov. 29.
In-state warrant
Tabitha C. Harvey, 19, 6303 116th St., Pleasant Prairie, Wis., in-state warrant, Dec. 1.
Bernardo Solis, 40, 1320 S. 12th St., Milwaukee, Wis., in-state warrant, Dec. 3.
DUI
Brenda D. Anderson, 45, 6411 237th Ave., Salem, Wis., driving under the influence, improper lane use, Dec.1.
Jordan M. Hallberg,18, 2 Crab Apple Lane, Rockford, driving under the influence, driving without a license, Dec. 3.
Suspended license
Ramon Alvares, 47, 1125 Wadswoth Ave., North Chicago, driving with a suspended license, Dec. 3.
Retail theft
Katherine G. Lepe, 18, 1010 Glen Court, Waukegan, retail theft, Dec. 4.
Driving without a license
Gerardo Chavez, 22, 3515 W. 61st Place, Chicago, driving without a license, driving without insurance, speeding, Nov. 28.
Dinazar Arias, 24, 2629 Theresa Ave., Waukegan, driving without a license, driving without insurance, speeding, Nov. 30.
Fox Lake
Retail theft
Ashley M. Hallstrom, 21, 5218 Shore Drive, McHenry, retail theft at Dominicks, Nov. 23.
Battery
Jessica J. Hankes, 21, 30 Lippencott Road, Fox Lake, battery, Nov. 24.
Wauconda
Possession
Lawrence M. Pesz, 21, 29758 W. Roberts Road, Island Lake, possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 30.
DUI
Nicholas J. Romano, 21, 806 Ringwood Road, McHenry, driving under the influence, improper lane use, Nov. 22.
James A. Galiardo, 53, 5714 Meadowlark Lane, Johnsburg, driving under the influence, improper lane use, Nov. 27.
Joshua A. Blough, 21, 634 Wildwood Ave., Mundelein, driving under the influence, improper lane use, speeding, Nov. 24.
Terrance W. Erway, 73, 215 Crestview C, Wauconda, driving under the influence, improper lane use, disobeyed stop sign.
Underage drinking
Kevin J. Sauer, 20, 703 Sheridan Road, Wauconda, possession of fraudulent identification, underage drinking, Nov. 22.
No license
Diego D. Cutberto, 28, 440 Willow Road, Wauconda, driving without a valid license, driving without proof of insurance, disobeying a stop sign, Nov. 28.
Ursula Serrano-Garcia, 21, 6742 12th Ave., Kenosha, Wis., driving without a valid license, speeding, Nov. 29.