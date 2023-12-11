Police Reports for Gurnee and Grayslake: March 7, 2008

GURNEE
Domestic battery
Jacob Vuong Tran, 31, 4000 Block, Blackston Ave., Gurnee, domestic battery, Jan. 29.
Driving without a license
William W. Robinson, 28, 4122 Greenleaf Court, Park City, driving without a license, speeding, driving without insurance, Jan. 28.
Criminal trespass
Emily J. Loga, 17, 33242 N. Sunset Ave., Wildwood, criminal trespass, Jan. 27.
Revoked license
Miliber Roche Arroyo, 18, 3361 S. 24th St., Milwaukee, driving with a revoked license, no seat belt, Jan. 27.
Suspended license
Gaetano M. Hile, 32, 926 Winchester, Libertyville, driving with a suspended license, speeding, Jan. 27.
Retail theft
Tarielle L. Walls, 20, 2111 Elmwood Ave., Waukegan, retail theft, Jan. 27.
DUI
Michael W. Carpenter, 18, 6084 Indian Trail, Grayslake, driving under the influence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, Jan. 19.