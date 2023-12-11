Police Reports for Gurnee and Grayslake: March 7, 2008

GURNEE

Domestic battery

Jacob Vuong Tran, 31, 4000 Block, Blackston Ave., Gurnee, domestic battery, Jan. 29.

Driving without a license

William W. Robinson, 28, 4122 Greenleaf Court, Park City, driving without a license, speeding, driving without insurance, Jan. 28.

Criminal trespass

Emily J. Loga, 17, 33242 N. Sunset Ave., Wildwood, criminal trespass, Jan. 27.

Revoked license

Miliber Roche Arroyo, 18, 3361 S. 24th St., Milwaukee, driving with a revoked license, no seat belt, Jan. 27.

Suspended license

Gaetano M. Hile, 32, 926 Winchester, Libertyville, driving with a suspended license, speeding, Jan. 27.

Retail theft

Tarielle L. Walls, 20, 2111 Elmwood Ave., Waukegan, retail theft, Jan. 27.

GRAYSLAKE

DUI

Michael W. Carpenter, 18, 6084 Indian Trail, Grayslake, driving under the influence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, Jan. 19.