Police Reports for Grayslake: March 7, 2008

GRAYSLAKE

DUI

Sean R. Smith, 35, 33236 N. Island Ave., Grayslake, driving under the influence, speeding, driving without proof of insurance, Jan. 19.

Michael W. Carpenter, 18, 6084 Indian Trail, Grayslake, driving under the influence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, Jan. 19.

Dennis R. Schueler, 34, 1412 W. Clearwater Circle, Round Lake Beach, driving under the influence, driving without proof of insurance, speeding, improper lane use, Jan. 21.

Theft

Deborah C. Malone, 27, 37028 N. Terry Drive, Lake Villa, theft under $300, resisting arrest, obstructing justice, Jan. 20.

Illegal transport of alcohol

Dennis L. Biddle, 44, 540 N. Lake St. Grayslake, driving in wrong lane, driving with an obstructed windshield, driving with a revoked license, driving without insurance, illegal transportation of alcohol, Jan. 18.

Suspended license

Jamie Gonzalez, 25, 714 Bluff St., Waukegan, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, Jan. 15.

Fake ID

Jose G. Trujillo, 24, 1626 Kimball Ave., North Chicago, unlawful use of fake ID, driving with a suspended license, improper lane use, Jan. 15.

Domestic battery

Edgar F. Reinoso, 39, 225 N. Allegheny Road, Grayslake, domestic battery, Jan. 16.

Revoked license

John Hapkowsyj, 35, 599 Plum Tree Lane, Antioch, driving with a revoked license, Jan. 15.

Jaime A. Delon, 50, of 1913 Joanna Ave., Zion, driving with a revoked license, driving without proof of insurance, Jan. 17.

Warrant

Manuel S. Rodriquez, 39, 1853 Greenleaf Court, Round Lake, outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court, Jan. 17.

Jerry T. Jeziorkowski, 34, 7222 W. Greenleaf St., Chicago, outstanding warrant in failure to appear in court on a DUI charge, Jan. 24.

Suspended license

Graciela Urbina, 45, 30 W. Clarendon Drive, Round Lake Beach, driving with a suspended license, Jan. 23.