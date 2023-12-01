Police beat for Nov. 25, 2008

Police reports for Mundelein, Johnsburg and Wauconda

Mundelein•Stanley R. Burnicks, 18, of 450 Grove St., Mundelein, was charged Friday, Aug. 29, with squealing tires, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.•Juan H. Chavez, 22, of 555 Deepwoods Drive, Apt. 2A, Mundelein, was charged Sunday, Aug. 31, with driving under the influence and improper lane use.•Nancy Vazquez, 24, of 1941 N. Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake, was charged Thursday, Sept. 4, with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked drivers license, and improper lane use. •Jason M. Pflug, 36, of 528 SW Garfield Ave., Mundelein, was charged Thursday, Sept. 4, for public intoxication.•Jordan M. Zernone, 17, of 945 Winthrop Court, Mundelein, was charged Friday, Sept. 5, with unlawful contact with street gang members and unlawful possession of tobacco.•Jonathan A. Straus, 19, of 1105 Albion Lane, Mundelein, was charged Monday, Sept. 8, with consumption of alcohol by a minor, speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia•Gabriel D. Franco, 20, of 309 W. Hawthorne Blvd., Mundelein, was charged Monday, Sept. 8, with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.•Rafael Banuelos-Mendez, 44, of 114 N. Butrick St., Waukegan, was charged Saturday, Sept. 13, with driving under the influence, improper lane use, driving without insurance, driving without a license, and driving without wearing a seat belt.•Ventura Ibarra-Gaudencio, 38, of 236 N. Butrick St., Waukegan, was charged Saturday, Sept. 13, with aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting arrest, and attempting to disarm a police officer.•Wayne E. Woolford, 40, of 201 Chandler Drive, Mundelein, was charged, Sunday, Sept. 14, with driving under the influence, failure to yield turning left, and possession of marijuana.•Nicholas C. Lemmons, 30, of 69 N. Prairie Ave., Mundelein, was charged, Friday, Sept. 26, with possession of a narcotic instrument.•David N. Davis, 26, of 242 Augusta Blvd., DeKalb, was charged, Friday, Sept. 26, with possession of a narcotic instrument.•Susan K. Oliver, 26, of 1951 Merrit Lane, Lake Forest, was charged, Saturday, Sept. 27, with driving under the influence, improper lane use and driving without a license.•Jose Luis Ortiz, 45, of 524 McKinley Ave., Apt. 18W, Mundelein, was charged Sunday, Sept. 28, with public intoxication and unlawful conduct relating to alcohol.•Heather D. Coburn, 33 of 431 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein, was charged Sunday, Oct. 5, with aggravated driving under the influence, two counts of child endangerment, driving with a revoked license, driving with expired registration, driving without insurance, improper lane use, and a child restraint violation.

Johnsburg•A 16-year-old, male from Johnsburg, was charged Saturday, Sept. 27, with disorderly conduct.•Curtis A. Randall, 20, of 318 Kent Road, McHenry, was charged Saturday, Sept. 27, with possession of marijuana, three counts possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of weapons and no front registration plate.•Douglas E. Bieschke, 46, of 1603 Sunnyside Beach, Johnsburg, was charged Sunday, Sept. 28, with driving under the influence and no rear registration light.•Wayne C. Bieneman, 44 of 418 Marshall Road, Bensenville, was charged Saturday, Oct. 3, with driving under the influence, aggravated driving with a revoked license and speeding.

Wauconda•Kathleen A. Palm, 46, of 37312 N. Hillside Drive, Lake Villa, was charged Thursday, Sept. 18, with driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent and following too closely.•Godar Omar Cortez-Delaluz, 19, of 670 Liberty St., Apt. 106, Wauconda, was charged Thursday, Sept. 18, with driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08, driving without a valid license, and improper lane use.•David W. Clausen, 22, of 28614 Wagon Trail Road, Lakemoor, was charged Saturday, Sept. 20, with driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, driving without proof of insurance, driving with suspended registration and an equipment violation.•Kevin M. Drew, 25, of 209 W. Church St., Wauconda, was charged Sunday, Sept. 21, with driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give aid/information, and three counts of disobeying a traffic control device.•Kerstyn M. Kiefner, 18, of 131 Centurian Ln, Vernon Hills, was charges Sunday, Sept. 21, with consuming alcohol as a minor.