Man fatally shot in Antioch, suspect at large, police say

A 42-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night in Antioch in what police say “appears to be a targeted, isolated incident,” the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said in a news release.

Antioch police responded about 11:05 p.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Main Street for a 911 report of shots, according to the release. Officers spoke to a person in the area who heard shots from a nearby apartment and when officers entered the apartment, they found the man dead inside.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the man was shot by someone who left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival, according to the release.

The Antioch Police Department requested the assistance of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force in investigating the death.

Police are requesting anyone with information to call Antioch Police Department at: 847-395-8585 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at http://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com.