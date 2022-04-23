Round Lake Beach man charged after hit-and-run crash last year that killed Johnsburg man

Around 14 months after a fatal hit-and-run in Round Lake Beach, authorities announced Friday that they have charged a man they believe was responsible for the crash.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Juan Luis Fernandez-Chacon, 36, of Round Lake Beach, for leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, Deputy Chief Wayne Wilde Jr. said Friday.

Wilde said Fernandez-Chacon isn’t in police custody but is expected to turn himself in.

If and when Fernandez-Chacon enters custody, he will be held at Lake County jail on $200,000 bail and would need to post $20,000 in cash to be released pending trial.

The fatal crash occurred the morning of Feb. 19, 2021. Round Lake police were called at about 6:34 a.m. to check on a person lying in a ditch along Route 83 near Fox Chase Drive.

The man, Brian J. Mach, 41, of Johnsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police said.

Soon after the crash, police found a black Ford Explorer SUV with a missing passenger’s-side mirror they believed to have been driven by the person responsible for the fatal crash.

Wilde said Friday the vehicle was registered to one of Fernandez-Chacon’s family members.

Wilde said one reason for the delay in the arrest warrant being issued was the evidence needed to be examined by the crime lab.

Lake County state’s attorney’s office spokesman Steve Spagnolo said the case required a lot of investigation and examination of the evidence.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220422/round-lake-beach-man-charged-after-fatal-hit-and-run-crash-last-february